KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Music in physical formats are still ‘in’.

The golden age for physical releases such as vinyl, cassette tapes and compact discs (CDs) may well be over with the emergence of digital music in the early 2000s and the introduction of various streaming platforms nowadays — but it's hardly obsolete.

In fact, there has been a revival of interest in physical formats globally since 2010 — not to forget that Sony has actually started pressing vinyl records again after three decades in 2018 amid surging demands.

According to the 2023 year end music industry revenue report by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), total revenue sales from vinyl records in the US grew up to 11 per cent compared to 2022, reaching up to US$1.9 billion and covering 71 per cent of physical format sales that year.

Despite CDs being ousted by vinyl records sales, the format itself also showed an 11 per cent growth in 2023, collecting around US$537 million in sales.

With record stores all over including in Malaysia now beginning to regain their footing with demand, Malay Mail talked to a group of local music lovers and a record store owner on what makes physical formats desirable today.

Like in a relationship — being physically present matters

Members of KL-based DJ collective, Disko Santan. — Picture courtesy of Disko Santan

This is the case for nine-members KL-based DJ collective, Disko Santan who are avid vinyl and physical format collectors themselves.

“For us, each vinyl brings good memories to the collectors, which some have grown up with.

“Obviously physical releases hold a special place for each of us. It's not just about the value but also the satisfaction of holding and owning it.

“Some may have grown up with a particular album or song, so owning it is something words can't describe,” the group told Malay Mail.

Disko Santan which initially started just as a group of friends exchanging and sharing their wide range of music collections, has seen their passion evolve into them taking up DJing in 2017.

With a special preference of spinning using vinyl records, their repertoire covers a wide soundscape classic hip hop to city pop to Nusantara funk and disco and more.

Although they also spin using digital format decks — their usual vinyl set see them bringing around 100 to 120 pieces of vinyl along, depending on the duration of their setlist.

The warm analog sounds of some physical formats and the nostalgic value of an album are among reasons why music lovers opt for physical releases. — Picture by Arif Zikri

From resellable value and supporting causes to the love of crate digging

Physically digging through album crates at record stores also brings music lovers satisfaction. — Picture by Arif Zikri

“The smell of the old cover sleeves and the joy of flipping through records one by one are what vinyl lovers live for-it's a feeling that money can't buy!” said Disko Santan.

The group said that the global revival of demands for vinyl has also made it easier for them to hunt for records in Malaysia these days.