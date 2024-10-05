KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — There is a unique story behind each vinyl of Coldplay's latest album, Moon Music — the records were made using plastic waste.

Malaysians however should take note that your latest purchase of your favourite British rock band's music is a little bit more special, as it probably came from somewhere closer to home — like the Klang river — once one of the 50 most polluted rivers in the world.

The — Image from Amazon

In interview on QVC Live on October 3, frontman Chris Martin revealed that each vinyl is crafted from nine plastic bottles collected from the Klang river in Selangor, Malaysia and the Cisadane river in Jakarta, Indonesia, thanks to Coldplay's investment in The Ocean Cleanup.

Interceptor 002 is located at the stretch of river behind Masjid Bandar Diraja Klang, while the Interceptor 005 is off Jambatan Parang in Port Klang.

The special LP vinyl made from recycled plastic looks translucent when held to the light.

The global initiative focused on reducing plastic pollution in waterways is part of the band's commitment to sustainability and raising awareness about plastic waste in Southeast Asia.

The band has made eco-conscious efforts a key part of their identity.

The Ocean Cleanup, a non-profit founded by Dutch inventor Boyan Slat in 2013, deployed the Interceptor in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Thailand and US to tackle plastic pollutions in rivers, which are major contributors to ocean waste.