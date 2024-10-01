KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Netflix teased fans of South Korean hit drama Squid Game with a short trailer released today, revealing the return of the enigmatic character of The Salesman, or Gong Yoo come December 26.

Directed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the teaser shows the mysterious recruiter preparing to rope in new competitors for the huge prize money of the deadly competition.

You're Invited.



Squid Game Season 2 arrives December 26. pic.twitter.com/NwzIVGuLKL — Netflix (@netflix) October 1, 2024

Gong Yoo is shown packing his tools of the trade in Ddakji pieces and cash, ready to lure more new characters to join.

Key cast members will reprise their roles, including Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun or the former Player 456.

Production for the second season began in July 2023, and the second season will be followed by a third and final season in 2025.

The series became the first Korean drama to top Netflix's top ten weekly most-watched TV show charts globally and remains the most-watched show on the service, with over 1.65 billion hours within its first 28 days compared to Bridgerton's 625 million hours.

On YouTube, Squid Game related content generated 17 billion views within eight weeks, the highest for a television show, surpassing the viewership generated by Game of Thrones related content in ten years.

The show earned actor O Yeong-su a Golden Globe, making him the first Korean-born actor to win the award.

Squid Game earned four SAG Award nominations, making history to become the first non-English series and first Korean series to be nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian and Korean male actor to receive an individual SAG Award nomination and HoYeon Jung became the second actress of Asian as well as Korean descent to do the same.

The show made history in becoming the first non-English language television series to win at the SAG Awards.

Squid Game also received 14 nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, including for Best Drama, making it the first non-English show to be nominated in this category.