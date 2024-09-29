LONDON, Sept 29 — Pop star Lady Gaga had intended to keep her engagement a secret — and definitely didn't plan on a reveal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Unfortunately, the 38-year-old was caught on video in July, introducing her longtime partner as her fiancé to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at a packed Olympic event posted on the politician's TikTok.

“The prime minister actually had his people filming us while they were saying hello and they caught me saying, ‘Oh, this is my fiancé’,” she said in the latest episode of The Graham Norton Show which aired on Friday.

“And I was trying to keep it hidden, but then they announced it to everyone. But that was kind of fun.”

The news however did not come as too much a surprise as the singer was spotted in April with a large diamond ring on her ring finger, setting off speculation then over her relationship with entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky.

Her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, had introduced the pair, as they finally met at the house of Napster co-founder Sean Parker, who co-founded the Parker Foundation with her now fiancé.

“He was at a birthday party at Sean Parker’s house. He was just the most amazing man I’d ever met. We talked for, like, three hours and then I couldn’t find him, but then he called me.”

She and Polansky, then sparked romance rumours when they were photographed kissing at a 2020 New Year's party in Las Vegas.

The following February, Gaga teased about the pair on Instagram, attending the Super Bowl together, sharing a photo of her sitting on Michael's lap at the Super Bowl on Instagram with the caption, “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!”

Despite keeping their relationship low profile, Gaga and the former CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group, shared snippets of their happy moments.

Gaga occasionally shared special moments of the couple together. — Picture from Instagram/ladygaga

In March 2020 she posted shared images with the caption, “I've got a STUPID love”, and in April, she called Polansky “the love of my life” in an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe.

A year later, he surprised her with a massive flower arrangement for her 35th birthday, prompting Gaga to share on Instagram, “I love you honey. I can't wait to be home with you and our dogs, that's all I need.”

In 2021, following the February attack on her French bulldogs and dog walker Ryan Fischer, she made a rare comment about their life together, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “My dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

Despite keeping her relationship low profile, their engagement was accidentally revealed at the Olympics. — Picture from Instagram/ladygaga

On the The Graham Norton Show, Gaga revealed that “He proposed on April 1 and I thought he was joking

“Actually, I thought he was joking and he was not. But it was really nice.”

Earlier this month, the couple made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival apart from joining her at the more recent UK premiere of the film.