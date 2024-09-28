NEW YORK, Sept 28 — Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in Manhattan, New York on September 16 after being indicted by a grand jury, charged with racketeering and sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion.

A 14-page federal indictment accused the rapper or organizing events known as ‘Freak Offs’.

The indictment accuses Combs and others used of using his power and prestige to intimidate, threaten and lure female victims under the pretence of a romantic relationship.

With the “assistance of members and associates”, it claims Combs “transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally” and “then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs’,” reported Unilad.

Prosecutors have now detailed what the ‘Freak Offs’ allegedly orchestrated by Diddy.

‘Freak Offs’

So what were the ‘Freak Offs’? According to the indictments:

• ‘Freak Offs’ saw Combs “arrange, direct 'elaborate and produced sex performances” which he “masturbated during” but also “often electronically recorded.

• “‘Freak Offs’ occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers.”

• A “wild variety of controlled substances was distributed by Combs to victims' during these ‘Freak Offs’, partly to keep the victims obedient and compliant.

• Victims were subjected to “physical, emotional, and verbal abuse by Combs to cause the victims to engage in ‘Freak Offs’ for him to maintain control over his victims through, among other things, physical violence, promises of career opportunities, granting and threatening to withhold financial support, and by other coercive means, including tracking their whereabouts, dictating the victims' appearance, monitoring their medical records, controlling their housing, and supplying them with controlled substances.”

• Videos filmed of “victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers” were kept by Combs — sometimes without the parties aware they were being filmed.

• During and separate from ‘Freak Offs’, Combs was also said to have hit, kicked, threw objects at, and dragged victims, at times, by their hair, with the assaults often resulting in injuries that took days or weeks to heal.

• The disgraced celebrity threatened victims' careers and livelihoods, including if they resisted participating in ‘Freak Offs’, with victims believing they could not refuse Combs' demands without risking their financial or job security or without repercussions in the form of physical or emotional abuse.

• “IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use” after the ‘Freak Offs’ was administered to Combs and his victims.

Allegations of a cover-up

The indictment alleges high-ranking supervisors, security staff, household staff, personal assistants, as well as others Combs Business employees helped organize the events, whether it be booking hotel rooms, ordering supplies such as 'baby oil' or cleaning up after.

In March earlier this year, when Combs' residences were raided, 'more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant' were recovered.

The document also stated Combs used the sensitive, embarrassing, and incriminating recordings that he made during ‘Freak Offs’ as collateral to ensure the continued obedience and silence of the victims.

*If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)