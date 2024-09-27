LONDON, Sept 27 — Coldplay is poised to make history with an unprecedented 10-night residency at London’s Wembley Stadium next summer, breaking the previous tie of eight nights held by Taylor Swift and Take That.

According to the BBC, the band initially announced six nights for August, but overwhelming demand during a fan-only presale on Thursday morning prompted them to add four more shows in September.

General ticket sales begin today at 9am, with prices starting at £20 (approximately RM110). Unlike Oasis, Coldplay has chosen not to use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model, ensuring that all ticket prices remain fixed at the advertised rate.

These 2025 concerts will support the band’s upcoming 10th album, Moon Music, set for release on October 4. In addition to Wembley, they will perform two nights at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium, where 50 per cent of tickets will be reserved for local fans from the HU, YO, DN, or LN postcodes, the BBC reported.

The 12 concerts will mark Coldplay’s only European dates in 2025, with 10 per cent of the proceeds going to the Music Venue Trust, which supports small grassroots concert venues across the UK.

To address rising ticket prices, Coldplay is offering £20 “Infinity tickets” for each show. Sold in pairs, these tickets can be placed anywhere in the venue, including the best seats. For the Wembley dates, a pair of tickets will cost approximately £52 after fees, which include a £2.75 sustainability charge.

The band has also committed to reducing the environmental impact of their concerts, achieving a 59 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to their last tour.