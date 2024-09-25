SEOUL, Sept 25 — One of the collateral victims of Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium’s failure to address noise complants from locals was the k-pop concert Music Bank in Madrid, originally scheduled for October 12.

Yesterday, event organiser Korean Power said it is not looking for a new venue and working on different options to realise this.

“In the last few days, we have been working on different options to be able to hold Music Bank Madrid, with different types of formats and locations, due to the refusal of the Santiago Bernabéu to hold it in its stadium.

“A delegation from KBS Music Bank has arrived to Madrid to make the required visits and evaluate the technical viability of the different proposals, in order to make a final decision. We are very close to being able to give you a final answer to this whole situation,” it said in a statement.

Last week, the production team had demanded an official apology and explanation from the Real Madrid football club, expressing its deep frustration over the sudden cancellation of the Madrid date.

“We deeply regret Real Madrid's unilateral decision to cancel the concert. We cannot accept the club's arbitrary decision, made unfairly without any prior discussion,” the statement said.

The concert was scheduled to be held at the Spanish club’s home stadium on October 12, featuring a line-up of eight K-pop acts which include Enhypen, aespa, BoyNextDoor, Riize, Nmixx, Mamamoo+ and P1Harmony,

Some of 33,000 fans from 87 countries have reportedly purchased tickets for the event.

On September 13, Real Madrid had announced through its official website and Spanish media that it had “provisionally decided to reschedule its events and concerts at its home stadium.