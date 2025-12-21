KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Young adults, aged between 21 and 30, recorded the highest number of victims of telecommunications fraud from January to November this year, involving 8,789 individuals.

The Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) said that a total of 28,698 telecommunications crime cases were reported, nationwide, during the period, with losses amounting to RM715 million.

“The 31 to 40 age group recorded the second-highest number of victims, totalling 6,825, followed by those aged 41 to 50, involving 4,977 victims.

“In addition, 3,382 individuals aged between 51 and 60 were reported to have fallen victim, while 2,763 cases involved seniors aged over 60,” it said in a statement shared on the CCID’s Facebook page today.

It added that the 15- to 20-year-old age group recorded 1,962 victims.

“This shows that telecommunications crimes affect all age groups, and the public is advised to remain vigilant and not be easily deceived by any form of fraud,” it said.

Members of the public who fall victim to such crimes are advised to lodge a report with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997, verify information through the Semak Mule portal, and report the incident to the police for further action. — Bernama