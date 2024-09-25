PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Actor Fattah Amin today suggested that the divorce filed by estranged wife Nur Fazura has affected his work.

He also insisted that he still loves Fazura, after his lawyer earlier proposed for the case to be settled amicably instead.

“I have feelings, I’m not a robot. Please understand me, that’s all. Thank you, everyone,” he was quoted by Berita Harian earlier when asked if the divorce filed has affected his work,

“Of course, I’m sad, as I’ve shared before. Just like my previous statement, I still love Fazura. Other than that, I can’t comment,” he replied, referring to his feelings over the marriage which has been on the rocks.

In a separate report, his Sharie lawyer, Zulkifli Che Yong, was quoted saying that Fattah has not yet agreed to let go of his wife.

“So far, Fattah is not yet ready or willing to proceed with an amicable divorce or otherwise. Efforts are being made to finalise the terms to resolve the issue.

“It’s necessary to settle these terms if we want this issue to be resolved amicably and not drag out unfinished matters,” he reportedly said.

Earlier, the Petaling Lower Shariah Court in Subang Bestari postponed the divorce case to October 7.

Earlier this month, Nur Fazura Sharifuddin, 40, filed for divorce from Abdul Fattah Mohd Amin, 33, at the same court.

Fazura and Fattah tied the knot on November 27, 2017 and share a four-year-old daughter, Nur Fatima Aisya from their marriage.