LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — A resurfaced clip shows Khloe Kardashian discussing her attendance at a party hosted by rapper P Diddy, now facing serious legal troubles.

The old footage from Keeping Up With the Kardashians captures Khloe talking about one of Diddy’s parties, describing the experience as wild and memorable, UK’s The Mirror reported yesterday.

“I got on a plane at 5.30am. Well, this party... I think half the people there were butt naked,” she said on the show.

Khloe added, “You would have loved it,” while speaking to her sister.

In the 2014 clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, taken from an episode named “Secrets of a Double Life,” Khloe mentioned that she hung out with “Diddy. Quincy. Justin Bieber...” during the bash.

Bieber was reportedly 20 at the time when he attended the bash.

Reports from The Mirror note that Diddy’s legal team has defended these controversial gatherings, stating that his parties are “a lifestyle, not a crime.”

Another clip from 2016 has also resurfaced, showing Khloe speaking to Diddy himself on her show Kocktails with Khloe.

““Well, I know you’re known for the parties. When you think of a party or a good time, you think of Puff,” she remarked, to which Diddy simply responded, “Yeah.”

Khloe added, “We’ve been known to party with you a few times,” before turning to her sister, asking, “Do you remember Diddy’s birthday?”

Kourtney replied, “Yes, I forgot about that. That was an epic night too.”

When asked why it was “so epic”, Kourtney said, “That night was fun ‘cause all the girls ditched me, so it was like me and the boys. It was me, Kanye [West], Corey [Gamble], T [Tyga] just hanging out and it was fun.”

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, is currently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre.

The 54-year-old was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on September 16 before his indictment was unsealed the next day — revealing charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He faces charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation for prostitution.

Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, defended his client outside the courthouse, stating, “Mr Combs is a fighter, he’s going to fight this to the end. He’s innocent.”

“He came to New York to establish his innocence. He’s not afraid, he’s not afraid of the charges,” he said, adding that Combs is “looking forward to clearing his name.”