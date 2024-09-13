OTTAWA, Sept 13 — The Toronto International Film Festival said yesterday it was pausing all upcoming screenings of controversial documentary Russians at War after receiving “significant threats.”

“We have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety,” festival organizers said in a statement, pointing to reports it received “indicating potential activity in the coming days that pose significant risk.”

“This is an unprecedented move for TIFF," read the statement, adding: “Given the severity of these concerns, we cannot proceed as planned.”

Anastasia Trofimova first presented at the Venice Film Festival Russians at War, in which she embedded with a Russian battalion as it advanced across eastern Ukraine after Moscow launched its invasion in February 2022.

It was to have its North American premiere in Toronto on Friday, followed by additional screenings on Saturday and Sunday.

Both in Venice and Toronto it has sparked outrage across Ukrainian cultural and political circles against what many consider a pro-Kremlin film that seeks to whitewash and justify Moscow's assault.

Canada's deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, deplored its screening in Toronto, saying “there can be no moral equivalency in our understanding of this conflict.”

Canadian public broadcaster TVO, which had helped fund the documentary, pulled its support for the film and said it would not be airing it.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's state film agency appealed to TIFF to drop the film, calling it “a dangerous tool for public opinion manipulation.”

Trofimova has rejected the criticisms, telling AFP the Canada-France production is “an anti-war film” that shows “ordinary guys” who are fighting for Russia.

The soldiers depicted appear to have little idea of why they have been sent to the front, and are shown struggling to make Soviet-era weapons serviceable, with others chain-smoking cigarettes and downing shots of alcohol amid the deaths and wounds of their comrades.

Producer Sean Farnel said on X that the decision to cancel the screenings was “heartbreaking.”

He blamed officials' public criticisms for having “incited the violent hate that has led to TIFF's painful decision to pause its presentation of Russians at War.” — AFP