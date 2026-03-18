STOCKHOLM, March 18 — The health of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has deteriorated again, a spokesman confirmed to dpa yesterday, reported German news agency dpa.

As a result, the 52-year-old is not expected to be present when the Belgian royal couple visits Norway next week.

Mette-Marit is suffering from a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis, a severe and chronic lung disease which causes scarring of the lung tissue, leading to shortness of breath and other symptoms.

In December, the Norwegian Royal Court said the crown princess’ condition had worsened and that she would eventually need a lung transplant.

Crown Prince Haakon’s wife was also under strain after further details of her connection to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Her eldest son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, is also currently on trial on multiple charges, including four counts of rape.

According to research by Norwegian television, Mette-Marit has only missed three state visits during her time as crown princess since 2001. — Bernama-dpa