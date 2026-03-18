JOHOR BAHRU, March 18 — The public is making more moderate preparations for Aidilfitri in line with the government’s call for prudent spending amid global economic uncertainty.

Bernama checks in Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat and Mersing found that people are avoiding unnecessary spending.

Many are focusing on buying essential items and affordable clothing.

Some are also choosing to shop earlier due to uncertainty over the date of Aidilfitri, which could either fall on Friday or Saturday.

In Skudai, Misnah Mohammad, 60, said she bought essential goods early and in small quantities to avoid overspending.

In Mersing, contractor Nurfatimah Ibrahim, 37, said her family chose a simple approach by buying affordable items and making their own home decorations.

She said they also reduced spending on clothes and prepared festive food at home.

In Batu Pahat, private sector worker Muhammad Ridhuan Tew Abdullah, 45, said his family reused clothes and decorations from previous years.

Wahyu Hidayat Hamdan, 44, meanwhile, said he bought essential items in moderation and took advantage of government sales programmes such as Jualan Rahmah Madani and Jualan Kasih Johor.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently said ministries and government-linked companies will not hold Aidilfitri open houses this year as part of cost-saving measures. — Bernama