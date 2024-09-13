KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Indian science fiction film The Greatest of All Time has claimed the top spot in local box office.

Starring Indian actor Vijay in dual roles, the film came out tops, fending off competition from local production Takluk: Lahad Datu and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (September 5 to September 8)

The Greatest Of All Time

Takluk: Lahad Datu

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Pontianak 200KG

Alien: Romulus

Sakaratul Maut

The Unwavering Brotherhood

It Ends With Us

Successor

Neulbom The Cursed

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (September 2 to September 8)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Love Next Door: Limited Series

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Limited Series

The Frog: Limited Series

The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

Romance in the House: Limited Series

Prison Break: Season 1

The Bridge: Season 1

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Lovely Runner

Worst Ex Ever: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Good Partner

The Secret

Perfect Family

Queen Woo

Running Man (2024)

Serendipity’s Embrace

Cinderella at 2 AM

Queen Woo (Censored Version)

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (September 4 to September 11)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Jimin - Who

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Dhruv - double take

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (September 4 to September 11)

Aina Abdul, Fabio Asher - Cinta Tak Pernah Tepat Waktu

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Aziz Harun - Janji

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST imaginur)

Kaleb J - DI Balik Pertanda

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (August 30 to September 5)

Fiction

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury)

Will You Stay? by Norhafsah Hamid (IMAN Publication)

Babel by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly Jackson (Delacorte Press)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

Non-Fiction

Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent news)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Once Upon a Miao 3 by Jian Goh (Goh Kheng Swee)

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

Let Go Now by Karen Casey (Acepremier)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Mi Veneno 1 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (karyaseni)

Mi Veneno 2 by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

Kafe Purnama Bayu by Haninay (Bookiut)

Source: MPH