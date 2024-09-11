WASHINGTON, Sept 11 — Singer Taylor Swift has endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris late on Tuesday after the presidential debate between Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump.

Swift made the endorsement in a post on Instagram which garnered a million likes in 13 minutes.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post, which she signed off with her name followed by the words “Childless cat lady”.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

A screenshot of Taylor Swift’s post on Instagram stories.

Swift also encouraged her followers to do their research and urged first-time voters to register, emphasising the ease of early voting.

Swift also addressed concerns about misinformation regarding her political endorsements.

She clarified that false claims about her endorsing Trump’s presidential campaign were circulating on a website associated with “Al of ‘me’.”

This misinformation, she said, heightened her concerns about the dangers of spreading false information.

Swift emphasised the importance of transparency and truth in combating misinformation.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she stated, underscoring her commitment to clear communication about her voting intentions.