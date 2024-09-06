SEOUL, Sept 6 — The 2012 viral music video and earworm Gangnam Style by Psy, came out tops in a survey by Gallup Korea that sought the answer to just what is the most-loved Kpop hit song of the 21st century.

In the poll involving 1,052 participants between the ages of 19~69, participants were asked to choose "the most-loved K-Pop hit song of the 21st century" from 20 choices with the option of choosing two deserving choices, reported Allkpop.

Gangnam Style which was propelled by it's colourful music video that became the first video ever to hit 1 billion views on YouTube earned 52% of the votes.

Last year, 11 years after its release, the music video became the first Kpop song ever to surpass 5 billion views on YouTube.

The BTS banger in Dynamite comes in second with a close 46% of the votes.

Coming in third is Tell Me by Wonder Girls with a very distant 15% of votes.

IU managed to fend off the competition to sit in fourth with 13% with Good Day.

It would be wrong to not have the other global phenomenon in Blackpink complete the top five, and DDU-DU DDU-DU is tune of choice.

The music video for the the chart-topper became the first Kpop group video to amass over 2.1 billion views last year.

Completing the top ten are Gee by Girls' Generation in sixth place (10%), followed by Lies by Big Bang (8%), Trust In Me by Lim Young Woong (7%), Ditto by NewJeans (7%), and No. 1 by BoA (4%).

Gallup Korea or Gallup Korea Research Institute is a South Korean research company founded in 1974, and is best known for conducting public surveys on political, entertainment, sports, as well as on social subjects