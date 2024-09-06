KUALA LUMPUR, September 6 — Celebrate the Merdeka month in the run-up to Malaysia Day with Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) inaugural Borneo music concert tomorrow.

To be held at 8.30 pm at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas in KLCC, it will feature performances of Malaysian music in an orchestral setting, showcasing local talents honouring their heritage.

Sounds of Borneo, held In conjunction with the celebration of Malaysia Day on September 16 will also feature talented East Malaysia-born artists including Anugerah Juara Lagu finalist Marsha Milan and Velvet Aduk from Sabah as well as sape player and singer Alena Murang from Sarawak.

The MPO will be led by Orkestra RTM associate conductor, music director and arranger Luqman Aziz and the audience can expect famous tunes such as Gitu’an, Pemung Jae, Sumandak Sabah, Warrior Spirit as well as much-loved traditional numbers such as Meno, Midang Midang, Puteri Santubong and Datun Julud.

Tickets for the Sounds of Borneo are still available with ticketing price ranging from RM158 to RM388.

For more ticketing information, click here.