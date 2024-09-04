SEOUL, Sept 4 — Popular actress Han So-hee’s mother was recently charged with operating 12 illegal gambling houses.

Yonhap reported that officials confirmed Han So-hee’s mother, only identified by her surname ‘Shin’, was arrested yesterday.

The houses were located in Wonju, around 90 kilometres south-east of Seoul, from the period of late 2022 to late last year.

Shin had operated the sites under someone else’s names, using gambling websites to operate them.

Police are currently investigating the sum of illegal proceeds pocketed by Shin in her venture.

So-hee’s agency has stated that the actress is feeling “indescribably miserable” over the news and that the case has nothing to do with her, though she feels sorry for the discomfort caused by the news.

The actress has been estranged from her mother for a long time and as a child, was raised by her grandmother.