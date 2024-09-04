LONDON, Sept 4 — Singer Elton John has revealed that he has been recuperating from an eye infection over the summer, that has left him with limited vision in one eye.

John, 77, revealed his current health status on Instagram and received well-wishes from various celebrities including Hannah Wadingham and longtime friend and collaborator Bernie Taupin.

“I am healing,” the singer wrote, “But it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

The singer has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and is a high-profile advocate for HIV/AIDS, helping raise huge sums for charities.

He shares two children with partner David Furnish, whom he has been with since 1993, with the couple being legally married in 2014.