PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — South Korean rap rock band N.Flying have revealed four Asian dates for their Hide-Out Asian tour and Malaysian fans will be thrilled to know that Kuala Lumpur is among them.

The band, formed in 2013, announced the news on its social media with Kuala Lumpur scheduled for December 1, Bangkok a week earlier (November 23), Macau (December 22) and Taipei (February 9 2025) — apart from teasing more dates to come.

The announcement also bore the disclaimer “Please be informed that 2024 N.Flying LIVE 'HIDE-OUT' in ASIA will proceed with 4 members without Kim Jae Hyun.”

Jae Hyun, 30, the last member of the group to begin his mandatory military service in May last year, debuted as drummer of the act in 2015.

No other details are available for now.