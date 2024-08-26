PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — Iconic English rock band Oasis will be release secret early versions of songs from the first recording session of Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe by the end of this week to celebrate the album's 30-year anniversary, amid speculation the band may reunite.

Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher said the tapes with unheard cuts of anthems like Live Forever, Cigarettes & Alcohol and Rock 'n' Roll Star were early recordings from Monnow Valley Studios in south Wales that had been lost for almost 30 years, as a result of being 'mislabelled' and that he had only heard the recording six months ago.

While Gallagher and the band thought it sounded “great”, management felt they lacked the raw intensity of their live sets resulting in the songs being re-recorded and released, resulting inDefinitely Maybe went on to become the UK's then fastest-selling debut album of all time.

‘Definitely Maybe’ - Deluxe 30th Anniversary Editions



Featuring unheard Monnow Valley versions and Sawmills Studios outtakes.



Available on deluxe 4LP, 2CD, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally with new artwork and sleeve notes.



Released 30th August. Pre-order now:... pic.twitter.com/rRGkZxzD2N — Oasis (@oasis) May 23, 2024

Oasis released a new old version of Bring It On Down, which was going to be their first single and now remixed by songwriter Noel Gallagher, last month reported BBC.

Friday's release will also include early cuts of songs like Shakermaker and Columbia from their three-week stint at Monnow Valley in January 1994.

Fans had feared those first versions were lost and would never be heard of again, but now they will be able to hear how eight of those Definitely Maybe tracks — known by some as Oasis's lost album — might have sounded.

Cult classic Slide Away, an Oasis setlist staple until their split in 2009, was the only Monnow Valley recording that appeared on the record released on 29 August, 1994.

Oasis used various places to record the album, but most were done at Monnow Valley and Sawmills, a riverside studio near Fowey, Cornwall, a remote riverside studio on the Wales-England border, close to Rockfield Studios where Queen recorded Bohemian Rhapsody and Oasis would record their second album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

The band recorded nine of the album's 11 tracks at Monnow Valley, including Slide Away which was written by Noel in a bedroom on the Les Paul guitar Jonny Marr used to record The Smiths album The Queen is Dead.

The album was re-recorded in a few days at Sawmills after they'd played a host more gigs.

The front cover of debut single Supersonic was shot in Monnow Valley's recording space in front of the studio's famous cartwheel doors.

Definitely Maybe was the only album made by Oasis's original line-up and the 30th anniversary edition will also include outtakes from their subsequent recording at the Sawmills studio in Cornwall and a previously unreleased demo version of Sad Song featuring Liam on vocals.