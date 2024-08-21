KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Renowned Japanese voice actress Atsuko Tanaka, famous for her portrayal of Motoko Kusanagi in the Ghost in the Shell anime, has died at the age of 61.

According to Gizmodo, Hikaru Tanaka, Atsuko’s son, announced her passing on X, sharing that the voice actress died on August 20.

A voice actor himself, Hikaru expressed his gratitude to all the fans and industry colleagues who supported his mother.

“In accordance with her wishes, we will not disclose the specific illness she suffered from, but I believe she lived a life true to herself, filled with fighting spirit, grace, and a touch of playfulness,” he said in his X post.

He asked for fans to remember the works his mother had devoted herself to and the characters she lovingly brought to life.

Gizmodo reported that even if the name may not ring a bell, you’ve probably heard her voice as some of the most iconic women in anime. Apart from Ghost in the Shell, Atsuko has also voiced Konan in Naruto, Bayonetta in the Bayonetta series, Lisa Lisa in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Kaine in Nier Replicant, and most recently, Flamme in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.