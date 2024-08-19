PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — Alien: Romulus served up the scares globally as it dominated the global box-office, raking in US$108.2M (RM472 million) for its debut.

The numbers included US$41.5M (RM181 million) from the North American market and US$66.7M (RM292 million) from the international box-office.

The performance of the movie exceeded expectations, according to Deadline, aided by a surprise performance in China, which came in at US$25.7M (RM112.3 million) —making it the second best opening for a Hollywood movie in 2024 after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The increase on Alien: Romulus was massive day-on-day this weekend backed by strong word of mouth, reviews and social scores.

Alien: Romulus opened at the top of the charts in China, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

In Europe, it came out tops in Italy, Spain, UK and Poland, among others.

In Latin America, it edged A Quiet Place: Day One in Argentina, Peru, Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay