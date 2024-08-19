MALIBU, Aug 19 — American actress Dakota Johnson has shut down rumours of splitting with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin — by literally giving the finger at the paparazzi.

The ring finger, that is.

Johnson, flashed the emerald green engagement ring from Martin which she rarely wears, while out with friends in Malibu with friends on Friday, reported People.

An expert at Steven Stone Jewelers had estimated that the 8-10 carat oval cut emerald, offset with a halo of diamonds could easily be worth €460,000 (RM2.6 million).

A rep for the Madame Web actress had said a couple of days ago that said Johnson and Martin have not gone their separate ways, and that they were still “happily together”.

Johnson, 34, and Martin, 47, were most recently spotted together at Glastonbury Festival in the UK at the end of June which Coldplay headlined.

People also reported that the couple was also together in Helsinki two weeks ago.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2017 when they were spotted on a sushi date together in Los Angeles after Martin finalised his divorce from actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 2016.

Martin and Johnson apparently became “pretty serious” in 2019, and the the musician publicly dedicated Universe to his longtime love during an October 2021 Coldplay concert.