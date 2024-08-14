SPAIN, Aug 14 — Following the release of Katy Perry’s “Lifetimes” music video, an investigation has been launched to determine whether the shoot caused environmental damage to the protected dunes of S’Espalmador, located in one of Spain’s most ecologically sensitive areas within the Balearic Islands.

According to Billboard a US American music and entertainment magazine, the Environment Department of the Balearic Islands said the production company did not obtain the necessary permits before filming the video. Directed by Stillz and produced by Dr. Luke, the clip showcases Perry enjoying various activities in Ibiza and Formentera, including scenes on the beach and at a nightclub.

The report said one of the scenes was filmed in the S’Espalmador dunes, an area marked as off-limits with ropes.

While the Environment Department states that the video does not constitute an “environmental crime,” it does represent an infringement, as filming can be authorised if the proper procedures are followed.

The single “Lifetimes” follows “Woman’s World” from Perry’s forthcoming album, 143, scheduled for release on September 20 through Capitol Records.

This album marks Perry’s first release since her 2020 album, Smile, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200.