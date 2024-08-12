VIENNA, Aug 11 — The main suspect in the planned attacks on Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna is denying involvement in the plot, reported the German news agency (dpa), citing an Austrian news agency (APA) report on Sunday.

The 19-year-old suspect said through his lawyer that he is not a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group and did not plan to carry out attacks at Swift's concerts earlier this week.

Following the man's arrest, authorities said he had fully confessed and was boasting about his plan.

His lawyer has now said her client simply wanted to be “cool”.

The suspect, whose family is from North Macedonia, made explosives with the help of an online tutorial, and wanted to try them out in a forest but never intended to kill people, the lawyer argued.

Asked about the knives and other weapons found in the suspect's possession, she said he “ordered them on Amazon because he liked them.”

She added that the 19-year-old was not a terrorist, but “like a child, immature, clueless”.

According to previous findings, the suspect had sworn allegiance to Islamic State and recently quit his job, announcing that “he still had big plans”.

Knives, machetes and explosives were found during his arrest. Investigators also discovered a flashing blue light, which the suspect was said to be intending to use to approach fans with his car before causing damage.

In addition to the main suspect, two other teenagers were detained in recent days, including a 17-year-old, who was employed as a scaffolder at the Ernst Happel Stadium, where the three performances were due to be held.

The other, an 18-year-old from Iraq, has been remanded in custody. He was not involved in the plans, but reportedly swore allegiance to Islamic State. — BERNAMA-dpa