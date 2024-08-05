PETALING JAYA, Aug 5 — Veteran singer Mohamad Fauzi Darus, popularly known as Jay Jay, from popular 70s group Carefree passed away last night at the age of 67.

Rocker Hattan confirmed the news with Bernama that the singer died at a private medical centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, at 9.20pm.

Hattan and veteran actress and singer Datuk Fauziah Ahmad Daud were among the earliest to post the news along with their messages of condolence and tributes on Facebook.

Jay Jay had undergone a six-hour heart bypass surgery at the National Heart Institute on May 23, after suffering a mild heart attack and shortness of breath two days prior.

According to Hattan, the preparation for the veteran singer's funeral will be held at Masjid Al-Husna, Bandar Sunway,this morning.

The late Jay Jay, remained popular through the 80s and 90s, after Carefree disbanded after recording four albums together.

He collaborated with other musical icons like the late Datuk Sudirman Arshad and Anita Sarawak as part of their backing band during the 1980s before embarking on a solo career in 1984, releasing a total of seven albums.

He went on to win Most Popular Male Singer at the Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian (ABPH) in 1988, Best Male Vocal at the Anugerah Industri Muzik in 1998, and Best Pop Rock Song at the Juara Lagu 1998 for his hit Joget Angan Tak Sudah.

Following the news of the singer's passing, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil also posted their condolence message on X,

Menerima khabar duka akan pemergian penyanyi Jay Jay yang telah menghembuskan nafasnya sebentar tadi.



Semoga rohnya ditempatkan bersama dalam kalangan mereka yang beriman dan beramal soleh, Insya-Allah. https://t.co/c73zuhe4Hz — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) August 4, 2024