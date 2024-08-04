VERSAILLES, Aug 4 — American rapper Snoop Dogg appeared at the glamorous Palace of Versailles yesterday dressed as a rider for the Olympic equestrian team dressage final.

With a black helmet, gloves and jacket, plus white riding shirt — complete with studded sunglasses and an S-shaped brooch — the Californian star slipped in among the 15,000 spectators who arrived to watch the competition.

Snoop Dogg is employed by NBC as a special Olympics correspondent for the Paris Games.

The 52-year-old rapper has been spotted at several events since the start of the Games, including judo at the Arena Champ-de-Mars, beach volleyball next to the Eiffel Tower, and 3x3 basketball at the Place de la Concorde.

He also carried the Olympic flame on July 26 for the opening ceremony.

Always glamorous, the Paris Games is hosting its dressage events in the extensive grounds of the Palace of Versailles, built for Louis XIV, the “Sun King”. — AFP