PETALING JAYA, Aug 2 – K-pop star Tzuyu of TWICE teased her solo debut in the upcoming release of her mini-album titled abouTZU in a trailer, unveiled at midnight KST.

She will be the third member of TWICE to make a solo debut, following in the footsteps of Nayeon and Jihyo, reported Yonhap news agency.

JYP Entertainment did not disclose that the exact release date for abouTZU.

In a press release, JYP Entertainment noted that Tzuyu’s solo project will highlight her transition from being the youngest member of TWICE to a solo artist, showing a new side of the idol.

Previously, Nayeon achieved significant success with her solo albums, IM Nayeon and Na, both of which reached No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Jihyo also made an impressive solo debut with her album Zone, which peaked at No. 14 on the same chart.

TWICE has recently wrapped up their fifth world tour with two performances at Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, drawing a total of 1.5 million fans worldwide.