LONDON, July 30 — Taylor Swift said she was “completely in shock” today after a knife attack at a dance class themed around the US pop star in Southport, northern England, left two children dead.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post about the incident, which also left six children critically injured.

“I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.” — AFP