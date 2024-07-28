PETALING JAYA, July 28 — Actor Robert Downey Jr. is set to make a major comeback to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

At the highly anticipated Marvel Studios Hall H Presentation at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) today, Marvel Studios announced that Downey will return — in the role of Doctor Doom for the upcoming Avengers films.

In a ceremony filled with theatrics, Robert Downey Jr returns to Marvel, will play Doctor Doom in the next two Avengers movies. pic.twitter.com/rsmNY5mzfD — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 28, 2024

Downey, who bid farewell to his iconic role as Iron Man in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, will now appear in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has been officially retitled Avengers: Doomsday that will be released in May 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars, that's set to follow a year later in May 2027, presumably ending the Multiverse Saga.

Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/oqnSwWKnYn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars. Only in theaters May 2027. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/egTQwYaUTd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

This announcement comes after Downey's Oscar win for his role in Oppenheimer.

While it's unlikely that Downey will be seen on screen as Doom, the move marks a significant shift in the MCU.

The character of Doctor Doom is expected to play a pivotal role in these upcoming films, potentially dealing with Kang’s Variants before seeking to impose his rule over the Multiverse.

The films will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo who also mark their return to the franchise, after Avengers: Endgame.

Stephen McFeely will pen both the scripts, though he will be working without his usual co-writer, Christopher Markus.