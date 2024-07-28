PETALING JAYA, July 28 — We knew they were fans of the stars, but the K-pop variety?

In a dazzling display of creativity and cultural fusion, the National Aeronautics and Space Administratio (Nasa) social media team has combined the wonders of space with the beats of K-pop in their latest Instagram post.

The post which features a captivating image of the remnants of a supernova explosion, was accompanied by a clever blend of lyrics from popular K-pop songs by Stray Kids, aespa, Red Velvet, and BTS.

The image, showcasing the aftermath of a supernova 160,000 light-years away, was captioned with a rhythmic nod to K-pop culture.

Nasa's caption read : “Chk chk boom

“Remnants of a su-su-su-supernova explosion 160,000 light-years away bring the light of a dying white dwarf star to help us understand our universe’s past.

“Riding on the rhythm through the eyes of the @nasachandraxray and @NASAHubble telescopes, the debris of SNR 0519 set the night alight in our neighboring galaxy — the Large Magellanic Cloud. Scientists use explosions like this one to help measure distances to galaxies across billions of light-years.”

An actual explainer of the image was included.

"A translucent cherry red blob floats in a dark sky packed with gleaming white and golden stars. The glossy shape is outlined by thin, more opaque red lines. A wispy ring of gray clouds tinted with green, blue and purple sits inside the supernova remnant."

K-pop fans were quick up to pick up the references from popular K-pop songs which included Chk Chk Boom from Stray Kids, "Su-su-su-Supernova" and "bring the light of a dying star” from aespa’s Supernova, "Riding on the rhythm” from Red Velvet’s Cosmic, and “Set the night alight” from BTS’s hit Dynamite.