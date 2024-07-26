KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 —Not sure what to watch, stream, or read this weekend?

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (July 22 to 28)

Deadpool & Wolverine

Twisters

Despicable Me 4

(Fan Screening) - Deadpool & Wolverine

Snow in Midsummer

Doraemon The Movie: Nobita’s Earth Symphony

Customs Frontline

Inside Out 2

Longlegs

A Quiet Place: Day One

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (July 15 to 21)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Miss Night and Day: Limited Series

Sweet Home: Season 3

BoBoiBoy Galaxy: Windara: Season 1

Master of the House: Season 1

Magic and Muscles: Mashle: Magic And Muscles The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian: Season 1

The Double: Season 1

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 3

Cobra Kai: Season 6

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Bawah Payung Awan S1

Nafsu

Bawah Payung Awan S2

Lovely runner

Good Partner

Running Man (2024)

Hilang

Terlanjur cinta

The Princess Royal ???

Nenek Bongkok Tiga

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (July 22 to July 27)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please

Jimin - Who

Ariana Grande - we can't be friends (wait for your love)

Henry Moodie - drunk text

The Weeknd - One Of The Girls (w/ JENNIE, Lily-Rose Depp)

LISA - Rockstar

Mahalini - Mati-Matian

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (July 22 to July 27)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Haqiem Rusli - Sangkar Derita

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (Imaginur OST)

Anggis Devaki- Kisah Tanpa Dirimu

Fimie Don - Salahkan Aku

Aziz Harun - Janji

Nadhif Basalamah - jatuh cinta lagi

Fahimi - Angau

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (July 12 to July 18)

Fiction

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Simon & Schuster UK)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Bloomsbury Publishing Plc)

Reckless by Lauren Roberts (Simon and Schuster)

If Only You Remember by Norhafsah Hamid (Iman Publication)

What You Are Looking For is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (Harlequin)

Lyrics & You by Nuruljannah Usop (Manes Wordworks)

The Burnout by Sophie Kinsella (The Dial Press)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials)

Shattered Hopes by Romen Bose (PRH SEA)

Once Upon a Miao 4: My School Holidays by Jian Goh & Cheeming Boey (Goh Kheng Swee & Boey Chee Ming)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

When I Was a Kid 7 by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

I Want to Die but I Still Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury UK)

Mindset by Carol S. Dweck (Ballantine Books)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (World Scientific)

Rewire by Nicole Vignola (HarperOne)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif publication)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Selamat Datang ke Kedai Buku Hyunam-dong by Hwang Bo-reum (Karangkraf)

Extrovert?by Abstrakim (Buku Fixi)

Siapa Sangka Terjatuh Cinta by Violetfasha (IMAN Publication)

Chef's Cuisine (Edisi Pengumpul) by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku prima)

Mr. Headhunter by Ariaseva (Idea Kreatif Publication)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Hari-Hari Bersama Miyu by Natasha Mazya (Bookiut)

Source: MPH