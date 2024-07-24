VENICE, July 24 — Stars including Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Nicole Kidman are expected on the red carpet at Venice’s film festival this year, with 21 films competing for the coveted Golden Lion, organisers said yesterday.

Hollywood pals George Clooney and Brad Pitt will also be on the Lido island in Venice’s lagoon for the world’s oldest movie festival, running from August 28 to September 7.

The most hotly awaited films include Joker: Folie a deux by director Todd Phillips, the sequel to Joker, once again starring Joaquin Phoenix — but this time alongside Lady Gaga.

Other hot tickets are Maria by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, in which Jolie plays Greek soprano Maria Callas during her final days, and Spanish director Pedro Almodovar’s latest — and his first film in English — The Room Next Door, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore.

This combination of pictures created on July 23, 2024 shows (From L) US actor Brad Pitt in London on January 12, 2023, US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman in Los Angeles on June 13, 2024, US actress Angelina Jolie in New York on June 16, 2024 and US actor George Clooney in New York City on September 28, 2023. Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Nicole Kidman, a rain of stars is expected from August 28 to September 7 at the 81st Venice Film Festival, the program of which was revealed on July 23, 2024. — AFP pic

Kidman will star in Babygirl, an erotic thriller by Dutch director Halina Reijn about a woman who swaps domestic boredom for a sadomasochistic relationship, while Jude Law plays an FBI agent in white supremacist circles in The Order, by Australian Justin Kurzel.

In light relief, Clooney and Pitt star as lone fixers forced to work together in out-of-competition action comedy Wolfs by American director Jon Watts.

Five Italian films have made the cut, including Queer, the latest by Luca Guadagnino, starring former James Bond actor Daniel Craig in what festival director Alberto Barbera said was “the performance of his life”.

Directors Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza are competing with Sicilian Letters, inspired by the real-life story of Sicilian mafia boss and fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, and starring Elio Germano, Barbora Bobulova and Toni Servillo.

The 81st edition of the festival will also mark the return of the Brazilian Walter Salles — 12 years after his last film — with I’m Still Here, based on the true story of a woman searching for her husband during the dictatorship.

The jury will be chaired this year by French actress Isabelle Huppert.

The festival will open with the out-of-competition film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton’s iconic 1988 film, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci. — ETX Studio