PETALING JAYA, July 24 — K-Pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY have teased four new members to join original member Keena for its comeback.

While no official date has been announced for the comeback, record label ATTRAKT previously shared plans for a September return with a pre-release track ahead of a new album, reported Soompi.

Three of the group's members in Saena, Aran, and Sio, had chosen to terminate their contracts prematurely, stating their desire to pursue individual projects to explore their artistic identities and embark on new creative endeavours, as ATTRAKT alleged contractual breaches.

Keena, the sole member of FIFTY FIFTY over the last few months, had promised that the group would recruit new members for its return.

Fans got a glimpse of the group's new lineup on July 9 through postings on Keena's birthday, though their identities remained shrouded in mystery before the release of the ‘silhouette teaser’ at midnight, earlier today which offered a few more clues.

Speculation among fans revealed the possibility of two popular trainees being a part of the new lineup.

In the short clip, only Keena can be seen in full, as new members run around to hide from her.

While their faces were partially obscured, fans claims to have been able to identify at least two members, with guesses including Son Yewon, and Chanelle, both trainees who competed in R U Next?

It has not been announced when the new members will be officially revealed.