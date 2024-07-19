KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Hong Kong artists are visiting Malaysia not only for movie productions, but also to enjoy the local cuisine.

Veteran actor Simon Yam was recently seen savouring Ipoh’s famous bean sprout chicken during a visit here, The Star reported.

His visit was shared by the restaurant owner on the Chinese social media and e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu.

“I met a celebrity in Ipoh! Simon Yam is here. He’s very nice, considerate and friendly,” the owner wrote.

Clad in a denim jacket, olive green cargo pants, and a cap, The Goldfinger actor has been described as humble when he posed for photos with diners and employees.

While the purpose of his trip remains unknown, the 69-year-old actor makes frequent visits to Malaysia.

His last reported visit was in May, when he was in Penang for a promotional event.