KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — You may have heard the catchy hook of K-pop hit Magnetic all over social media.

The pop tune by rookie K-pop group ILLIT recently ranked 20th on the Billboard Global chart (excluding US chart) and 35th on the Global 200 charts.

On TikTok, Magnetic has gone viral with almost a million videos by users in dance challenges, remixes and covers.

The group has been on a steady rise in popularity since Magnetic, their debut song, was released on March 22. It is the title track from their mini-album Super Real Me.

Magnetic also became the first K-pop debut song to get into Billboard’s Hot 100 charts after 21 days, Allkpop reported.

Meanwhile, Super Real Me ranked 93rd on the Billboard 200 albums charts on April 20.

It’s not common for new groups to achieve great success on their first release, which is why groups like ILLIT, Babymonster and Riize have been named as leaders of the fifth generation of K-pop.

The group is under BeLift Lab, a subsidiary of major K-pop label HYBE. The group debuted on March 25 after the reality competition show R U Next?.

ILLIT consists of members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee and Iroha.