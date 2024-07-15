KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Jin of popular K-pop group BTS made his appearance yesterday at the Louvre Museum in Paris as the first torchbearer of the 2024 Summer Olympics torch relay.

Fans of the group, known as ARMY, have been lauding his participation in the event, peppering social media with pictures and videos of the singer.

Loud cheers, applause and singing (of BTS songs, obviously) followed the star as he appeared on the scene and followed him along the route, with many fans yelling “Kim Seok-jin”, the singer’s full name, on repeat.

“#JIN make history as the First Korean singer to carry the Olympic Torch on #Paris2024 Olympic!”, the BTS Charts Daily fan account wrote on X.

The words “Olympic Torchbearer Jin, Pride of Korea Jin, Jin at Paris Olympics,” are seen on most of the social media posts by fans of the star.

The French domestic torch relay, which began May 8 in Marseille, southern France, has been under way for more than two months.

The 31-year-old completed his mandatory military service last month, becoming the first BTS member to do so.