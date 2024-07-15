KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together yesterday at the Copa America final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, renewing speculation on their on-and-off relationship.

Cabello, sporting blonde locks, were seen smiling and chatting with Mendes at the stadium in the 9-second video posted by entertainment news site Pop Base on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted together at the Copa America final.pic.twitter.com/zIPYN5x9lD — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 15, 2024

Former Fifth Harmony member Cabello, 27, and singer-songwriter Mendes, 25, started dating in July 2019 after years of friendship and touring together.

They confirmed their relationship after the release of their single Senorita, where their chemistry in the steamy music video brought spotlight and speculation about their dating status.

The couple announced their break up in November 2021.

After rekindling their romance in 2023, when the duo was spotted embracing and kissing at last year’s edition of Coachella on social media, but their reunion fizzled as Cabello later told the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast that it didn’t “feel right”.

Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 in the Copa America final yesterday.