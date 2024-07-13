KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Netflix’s twisty reality competition series The Mole: Season 2 was filmed entirely in Malaysia

Trailers and early episodes of the show were revealed to feature iconic Malaysian landmarks like the Petronas Twin Towers and Tioman Island.

In a new featurette, more locations have been revealed as the backdrop of the thrilling challenges, including Gua Kandu, Perak and George Town, Penang.

Episode six of the show takes place in the limestone caves of Gua Kandu where players must test their courage by exploring the depths of the cave to find artifacts.

Stunt challenge safety advisor Luke Gillam described the cave as something out of a Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider movie, which helped to immerse the contestants in the mission.

“It just gives that much wow-ness to it, the vast space of it. You really feel like you’re in one of those adventure movies.” Malaysian facilitator Zabrina Fernandez said.

Gua Kandu is one of the most famous cave networks in Malaysia located in the Kinta Valley in Gopeng.

The eighth episode is a kidnap-thriller set in the Clan Jetty in George Town as players must find two of their members who have been ‘taken'.

Co-executive producer Paul Milgate praised the city as one of the most beautiful places he’s ever seen.

“Imagine if you could perfectly art-direct the most amazing Asian city. That is Penang,” Milgate said.

Challenge assistant Kelly Wong said the Clan Jetty was the right location for the mission as it was congested yet wide enough for the contestants to explore the city on foot.

The Clan Jetties are a residential neighbourhood of seven wooden villages lined up at the coast of Weld Quay, each village owned by a specific Chinese clan.

All 10 episodes of The Mole are now available to stream on Netflix.