KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The late Tina Turner has personally endorsed her and now, you can watch Rebecca O’Connor pay tribute to the late ‘Queen of Rock ‘n Roll’.

Last night, O’Connor set KL ablaze with the spirit of Turner via her Simply The Best: Celebrating Tina tribute. She performs again tonight (July 12) and tomorrow at Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

The only artiste endorsed by Turner herself – who once famously proclaimed, “Rebecca is so good, it’s scary!” – has spent 15 years perfecting her craft.

Her pitch-perfect renditions of classics Private Dancer and The Best were nothing short of spectacular, bringing local fans to their feet.

Advertisement

“I know keeping Tina’s music alive is a very hard act to follow! Every performance needs to be my best,” said O’Connor in a previous media interview.

To kick off the show, there was an opening act by local singer-rapper Kayda Aziz, who performed her hit Call On Me.

A regular on the Malaysian hip-hop scene, the artist has collaborated with industry veterans Sheila Majid (who is her mum), Altimet, Yuka Kharisma and KRU.

Advertisement

Then it was showtime as O’Connor and her band of musicians and dancers delivered a powerhouse performance, radiating a stage presence reminiscent of Turner’s.

Throughout the 90-minute concert divided into two sets, the audience sang and danced to O’Connor’s renditions.

The Irish singer exuded boundless energy, capturing Turner’s distinctive wild hair and iconic red lipstick.

“She sounds like Tina Turner! If I close my eyes, I feel like I’m watching Tina herself,” said local singer Hunny Madu.

She added that O’Connor covered her favourite songs What’s Love Got to Do With it and Can’t Stand the Rain very well.

Towards the end, O’Connor dazzled in an outfit by Malaysian fashion designer Tom Abang Saufi. — Picture courtesy of Milestone Production

Towards the end, O’Connor dazzled in a stunning cape while performing Help, designed by Malaysian fashion designer Tom Abang Saufi.

Simply The Best: Celebrating Tina is brought to KL by Milestone Production. It is staged at 8.30pm today and tomorrow at Zepp Kuala Lumpur. Tickets are priced from RM198.

For details, visit here.