KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Pay attention, Suede fans!

The iconic British rock band will be coming to Malaysia for the first time.

The Suede Live in Kuala Lumpur concert will be held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur on August 27.

Formed in London in 1989, Suede is recognised as a key Britpop band alongside Blur, Pulp and Oasis.

Britpop, a type of alternative rock that originated in the UK, was a major musical trend of the 1990s, offering a brighter, catchier contrast to the darker, introspective American grunge.

The band made a smash with debut album Suede, which combined pop and punk with glam rock, topping the Official UK Albums Chart and winning the Mercury Music Prize, given to the best album of the year released in the UK and Ireland.

Lead singer Brett Anderson’s wide-ranging voice and androgynous look, as well as the band’s musical style blending 1960s British pop, glam rock, 1970s punk and 1980s indie pop with a sense of decadence, made Suede a widely acclaimed band.

In 1996, Suede's third album Coming Up was released, achieving the highest sales and commercial success for the band.

This album, which provides a perfect balance between joy and melancholy, topped the Official UK Albums Chart once again and captivated audiences worldwide, including in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Suede has released a total of nine studio albums, including their latest album Autofiction in 2022.

Suede’s return to the live stage continues with a global tour, including performances in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, and several countries in Europe.

In November last year, the band performed with Manic Street Preachers in Singapore.

Promoted by InTour Live, tickets are priced from RM558. General on-sale will take place on July 16 at 2PM here.