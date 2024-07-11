KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Actor Benji Gregory, renowned for his role as Brian Tanner on ALF, has passed away at the age of 46.

On June 13, he was discovered dead in his car at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona, as reported by TMZ.

According to sources close to Gregory, it is believed he had visited the bank to deposit checks the previous day and had unintentionally fallen asleep in his vehicle.

Tragically, Gregory and his service dog, Hans, were found deceased, likely due to vehicular heatstroke, exacerbated by Arizona's scorching temperatures reaching up to 109 degrees on June 12.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to determine the exact cause of death.

His older sister, Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, disclosed to TMZ that Gregory had battled depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for extended periods.

Benji Gregory rose to prominence portraying Brian Tanner in 101 episodes of ALF from 1986 to 1990.

The show revolved around the misadventures of the titular character, Gordon Shumway, an alien who crashes into the garage of the Tanner family's suburban home. Puppeteer Paul Fusco, along with Tom Patchett, co-created the series, showcasing Fusco's iconic performance.

In 2018, Warner Bros. announced plans to reboot ALF but later abandoned the project that same year due to difficulties finding a suitable platform for the revival.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).