KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Get ready for more sharp-tongued moments as Miranda Priestly gears up for a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

Disney is currently developing the follow-up to the 2006 hit which starred Meryl Streep as the formidable fashion magazine editor-in-chief, alongside Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt as her beleaguered assistants Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton.

While details on returning cast members are scarce, the storyline is said to track Priestly navigating the changing landscape of magazine publishing while contending with Blunt’s character, now a formidable executive at a luxury conglomerate whose advertising dollars are crucial to Priestly’s success.

Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, known for her work on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is in discussions to craft the next chapter.

Adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling 2003 novel inspired by her own stint as a personal assistant to Anna Wintour at US Vogue, The Devil Wears Prada became a blockbuster sensation.

The film raked in US$326.7 million worldwide, earning Meryl Streep a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and an Academy Award nomination. Additionally, costume designer Patricia Field received an Oscar nod for her outstanding work.

In the years since its release, fans have eagerly speculated about the future of Miranda, Andy and Emily. The trio of actors has kept the film alive in the public consciousness, most notably with a recent reunion at the SAG Awards.

In February, actress-singer Vanessa Williams was confirmed to play the role of Priestly in a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada.

The musical will play at London’s Dominion Theatre from October.