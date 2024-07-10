CALIFORNIA, July 10 — The late King of Pop Michael Jackson's infamous Neverland Ranch has been saved from the ‘Lake Fire’, which has engulfed over 26,000 acres in Southern California.

The fire which began July 5 in the hills outside Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Valley of Santa Barbara county in California, reached the historic Neverland Ranch on Tuesday, but prompt action by fire crews managed to prevent significant damage to the property, reported TMZ.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck confirmed with TMZ that despite the fire's advance towards the iconic estate once owned by Michael Jackson, initial assessments indicate minimal damage.

There were no reported injuries.

This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows smoke rising from active fire lines as the Lake Fire continues to burn in Santa Barbara County, California, on July 9. — Image from AFP

TMZ previously reported that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department had a beefed-up crew at the property, with multiple firefighting vehicles and aerial support to combat the blaze.

This was complemented by wildfire mitigation measures implemented by current owner, billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, who purchased Neverland Ranch for US$22 million (RM103.6 million) in 2020.

“While the immediate threat to Neverland Ranch has been mitigated, the Lake Fire remains active and is only 12% contained,” Safechuck cautioned, while reminding of ongoing risks posed by lingering hot spots.

Neverland Ranch is set to serve as a backdrop for the upcoming biopic Michael, featuring Michael Jackson's 27-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson.