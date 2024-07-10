KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Huge crowds showed up at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and The Exchange TRX yesterday (July 9) to welcome actor Nicholas Tse.

After a six-year absence, the popular Hong Kong star returned to Malaysia to promote his latest action film, Customs Frontline.

Alongside the movie director Herman Yau, Tse received a warm reception from eager local fans.

Prior to their meet-and-greet sessions in KL, the duo held a press conference.

At the event, Tse expressed his joy at being back in Malaysia after a prolonged hiatus. The 43-year-old’s last visit was in early 2018 for a cooking production.

Customs Frontline centres around two customs officers, Chow Ching Lai (Tse) and Cheung Wan Nam (Jacky Cheung), who share a close mentor-mentee relationship.

The plot unfolds as Ching Lai is tasked with joining forces with Interpol to apprehend an arms dealer involved in a case of seized smuggled weapons.

Yau, 62, mentioned that this is his first time promoting a movie in Malaysia and conveyed his gratitude to fans for their support.

Regarding the casting of Hong Kong's 'God of Songs' Cheung in the film, Yau attributed it to their longstanding professional relationship.

"I have collaborated with Jacky on four or five films previously, which gave me an advantage in convincing him," said Yau, as reported by The Star.

Tse, who also served as the action choreographer for Customs Frontline, expressed his aspiration to shoot his next film New Police Story 2 at the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

"If the Malaysian government permits, I would personally climb to the top and skydive from it. I truly hope that one day, my new movie can feature such a thrilling sequence,” said Tse.