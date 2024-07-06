PETALING JAYA, July 6 — Axel F is back!

And it's not just Eddie Murphy‘s titular character in the Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Netflix's new promo for the action-comedy movie features Crazy Frog, an animated amphibian and the face of a dance remix of the theme song that topped the charts nearly two decades ago, in key scenes from the movie.

CRAZY FROG AND AXEL FOLEY??? pic.twitter.com/vXl9TNuMsP Advertisement — Netflix (@netflix) July 5, 2024

Netflix’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted the video Friday with the message, “CRAZY FROG AND AXEL FOLEY???”

Mark Molloy directed Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, currently streaming on Netflix.

Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige and Kevin Bacon star in the feature focusing on Foley (Murphy) returning to Beverly Hills to help protect his daughter, Jane (Paige), and longtime pal Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold).

Molloy recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the film’s iconic music was an important part of the latest movie.

“For me, the music of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has so much of the identity and the tone of the films,” Molloy said.

“It’s so critical. We’ve got the score and all of those needle drops in Axel F, which is all a huge part.”