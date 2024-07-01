KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Late in the evening on Dec 22, 2018, Indonesian pop band, Seventeen vocalist Riefian "Ifan" Fajarsyah was performing along with his band at a resort on the popular beach of Tanjung Lesung in Pandeglang, Banten, the westernmost province of Indonesia’s island of Java.

Midway through the show, the Sunda Strait tsunami struck following an eruption from Anak Krakatau, and in the blink of an eye, not only did Ifan end up the only surviving member of the four-man band - the now 41-year-old also lost his wife, Dylan Sahara who was backstage during the tragic incident.

Apart from Dylan, the band lost drummer Andi, guitarist Herman Sikumbang, bassist M. Awal "Bani" Purbani, as well as road manager Oki Wijaya as well as crew member Rukmana “Ujang” Rustam were confirmed killed in the tsunami.

Advertisement

While it may have spelt the end of one's singing career, Ifan, who joined the band as its new vocalist in 2008, decided to carry on, and in Nov 2022, announced that he would continue on solo with the band's name in honour of its deceased members, naming them as "eternal members" with no replacements.

The vocalist performed in Malaysia last year, five years after the tragic turn of events, and is now set to return to Kuala Lumpur again, this time as part of the line-up of the Indonesian Music Festival at at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, on Aug 24 along with band Kotak and Dewa 19's vocalist Marcello Tahitoe, otherwise known as Ello.

Ifan is expected to entertain fans with Seventeen's biggest tunes including Cinta Jangan Disembunyikan, Akujira, Menunggu Kamu, Jaga Selalu Hatimu, Sumpah Ku Mencintaimu, and Hal Terindah.

Advertisement

Tickets for the concert are priced at RM488 (VIP), RM388 (CAT 1), RM338 (CAT 2), RM288 (CAT 3) and RM188 (CAT 4) go on sale at 2pm today here.

i