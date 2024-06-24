KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — British rock band Bring Me The Horizon will be returning to perform in Malaysia after a gap of 11 years.

The two-time Grammy nominee will also be sharing the stage with the all-female Japanese “kawaii metal” band Babymetal.

Organised by Hitman Solutions, the Bring Me The Horizon Live Featuring Babymetal concert is set to take place at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on August 21.

Since the band’s inception in 2004, Bring Me The Horizon has released seven studio albums, including their latest album Post Human: Next Gen which was released last month.

The band has sold over five million records worldwide and has won four Kerrang! Awards to date.

Bring Me The Horizon last performed in Kuala Lumpur during the Rockaway Festival in 2013 while Babymetal previously performed in Malaysia in 2023.

Tickets can be purchased starting 12pm on June 27 at http://www.hitmanlive.com.

