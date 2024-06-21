KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — After six years, he is coming back to Malaysia!

American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars will be performing in Kuala Lumpur this September 17 at Bukit Jalil National Stadium at 8.30pm.

Organised by Live Nation Malaysia, presale tickets for Live Nation members will be available on June 27 from 10am to 11:59pm.

General sale tickets will be available on June 28 from 10am onwards here.

The prices of tickets and seating arrangements will be announced soon.

Bruno Mars Live in Kuala Lumpur will allow fans to experience the singer’s greatest hits like 24K Magic, Treasure, Locked Out of Heaven, and many more.

Mars has been touring around Asia recently, performing in Tokyo in January, Bangkok in March, and most recently Singapore in April.

This will be the Grenade singer’s third concert in Malaysia, his last was in May 2018.